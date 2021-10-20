Los Angeles City Council suspends indicted councilman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-3 Wednesday to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is facing an indictment alleging public corruption, and the city controller cut off his pay.

Ridley-Thomas, who earlier this week announced he would “step back” from the council but not resign, said in a statement he was “humbled by the support of my colleagues who did not rush to judgement and disappointed in those who did.”

The councilman, who was scheduled for arraignment later Wednesday, said the suspension disenfranchised residents of his council district.

In the wake of the vote, City Controller Ron Galperin said he’ll cut off Ridley-Thomas’s pay as of Thursday because the councilman “is no longer empowered to carry out the duties and responsibilities for which he was elected.”

The councilman’s salary is nearly $224,000 a year, the controller said.

Ridley-Thomas, a former Los Angeles County supervisor, was charged last week in an alleged bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.

Ridley-Thomas, 66, and Flynn, 83, have each denied the allegations.

Federal prosecutors said that in 2017 and 2018, then-Supervisor Ridley-Thomas offered to support county contracts to the School of Social Work — which had a multimillion-dollar budget deficit — in exchange for helping a relative.

In return, Flynn promised to provide the relative with a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship, and concocted a scheme to funnel $100,000 in Ridley-Thomas campaign funds through the university “to a non-profit to be operated by the relative,” said a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.