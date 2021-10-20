Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who died in an Oct. 4 gunfight with law enforcement officers after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Arizona faced multiple criminal charges in California, two Arizona newspapers reported.

Darrion Taylor, 26, had been released on bond from a jail in California’s Alameda County, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Raymond Kelly told the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic.

Taylor was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County where he had been arrested in 2020 on a warrant from Sacramento County on charges that included robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the newspapers reported.

Authorities said Taylor was passenger on Amtrak’s Sunset Limited when the train stopped at the Tucson station on a trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

Authorities said Taylor fatally shot Special Agent Michael Garbo of the Drug Enforcement Administration while Garbo and other members of a DEA regional task force of DEA agents and local police officers searched passengers’ luggage for contraband, authorities said.

A second DEA agent and a Tucson police officer also were wounded in the gunfire.