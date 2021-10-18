Mostly Clear
Vehicle collision kills child in stroller in Los Angeles

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hit-and-run collision on a Los Angeles street killed a 1½-year-old child in a stroller, police said Monday.

A Honda HRV was attempting a left turn around 7:35 a.m. Sunday when it collided with an approaching gray sedan, causing the Honda to drive onto a sidewalk occupied by pedestrians and pin the stroller against a brick planter, a police statement said.

The gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, continued on without stopping.

Paramedics took the injured to a hospital where the child died and another victim was treated and released.

The name of the child was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

