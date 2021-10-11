Assault suspect dies in Central Coast barricade shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an assault suspect by Lompoc police.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday evening, according to statements from Lompoc Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and did not respond to the officers.

“The suspect eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the officers, resulting in an officer involved shooting,” the statements said.

The suspect was killed. The three officers who were involved were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the shooting investigation. The Lompoc department is investigating the original assault report and the administrative review of the shooting.