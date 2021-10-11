Maine crash kills California passenger, 65, in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A person from California died in a two-vehicle crash in Bar Harbor, Maine police said.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon and killed Nga Thi Le, 65, police said. The crash happened when a minivan was traveling south and crossed into the northbound lane and struck a guardrail, they said. The minivan then came back into the northbound lane and hit a car head-on, police said.

Nga Thi Le was a passenger in the minivan and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Bangor Daily News reported. The paper reported the driver and two other passengers were all from California and were also injured.

Police said the driver of the car was also injured.