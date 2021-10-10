Gunman kills fellow passenger on Los Angeles Metro train

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police searched Sunday for a man who shot and killed a fellow passenger on a Los Angeles Metro train.

Witnesses told detectives the man was pacing in the B Line train and got into an argument with a woman seated near him in the car, police said in a press release.

When the train pulled into the Hollywood and Vine station around 5 a.m., the man shot the woman and got off the train, police said.

Other passengers performed CPR before police arrived but the victim, who was not identified, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Metro spokesman Rick Jager said the transit agency will provide surveillance video on train cars and platforms to help police in their investigation.

Associated Press