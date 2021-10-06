Mostly Clear
Police say woman shot by officers was armed with knife

By AP News

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman shot by police during a confrontation was armed with a knife, authorities said.

Police in Simi Valley said officers responded to reports of a dispute at a 7-Eleven store Tuesday night.

The officers said when they encountered the suspect at a nearby apartment she had a knife, the Ventura County Star reported.

During their interactions with the woman, police fired at her, hitting her at least once, police said.

The woman, identified only as a 31-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police Commander Steve Shorts.

The incident was under investigation, police said. No additional details were immediately released.

