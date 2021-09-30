5 killed in house fire in rural Central California

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — Three children and two adults died in a house fire before dawn Thursday in rural Central California, authorities said.

Two other adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the fire near the small community of Dos Palos, said Deputy Daryl Allen, public information officer for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a residence in the middle farm fields about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

Firefighters believe the fire was an accident but the investigation is continuing, Allen said.

There was no immediate information about the identities of the victims.