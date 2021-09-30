Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge for nearly an hour during the Thursday morning commute.

KRON-TV reported that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge just before 7 a.m. and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was stopped at the north end of the bridge. It later resumed at a slow rate. Northbound traffic slowly began moving again around 7:45 a.m.

A press release from the organizers said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”