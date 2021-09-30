2 plead guilty in Beverly Hills restaurant robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two gang members pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing customers at a Beverly Hills restaurant, where a man lost a $500,000 watch and a woman was shot, prosecutors said.

Malik Powell, 21, and Khai McGhee, 18, both of Los Angeles, each pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy, interference with commerce by robbery and firing a gun during a crime of violence, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

A third man, Marquise Gardon, 41, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two federal charges.

The men, all members of a South Los Angeles street gang, drove to Beverly Hills on March 4 to commit an armed robbery, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the men scouted the area for potential victims and then targeted a man wearing a Richard Mille watch valued at about $500,000. The man was sitting on the crowded patio of Il Pastaio, a restaurant popular with celebrities.

One man had a gun and he “put it in my head“ and demanded the watch, the man told KNBC-TV at the time.

“A struggle for the gun ensued, and at least two rounds were discharged from the firearm,” the U.S. attorney’s statement said.

Drew Hancock, who was sitting at another table with his girlfriend, told KNBC-TV that he heard at least four gunshots and that his girlfriend was hit in the calf by a ricocheting bullet but she wasn’t seriously hurt.

The robbers ran off with the watch but left the gun, authorities said.

The watch wasn’t recovered.

The three men were arrested in May. Each could face decades in federal prison when they are sentenced on robbery-related charges as well as a possible life sentence on the firearms charge, the U.S. attorney’s office said.