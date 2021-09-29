1 dead, 2 wounded in unrelated California police shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California police agencies killed one person and wounded two others Tuesday in unrelated shootings, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed someone at around 3:30 p.m. in the El Sereno neighborhood of East Los Angeles, authorities said.

No officers were injured.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

In San Diego County, a sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who grabbed what turned out to be an air rifle, authorities said.

The man was expected to survive.

Deputies confronted the man sometime after 12:30 p.m. in Vista, north of San Diego, after a 911 caller reported that someone had slashed two of his car tires with a knife outside a convenience store, authorities said.

Deputies found the suspect in a backyard and ordered him to drop the knife but during the confrontation he grabbed the rifle and was shot, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

San Diego police, meanwhile, shot and wounded a man shortly after 5:30 p.m. after he drove off after officers tried to stop his motorcycle in the City Heights area.

The man apparently got off the motorcycle at one point and was shot during a foot chase, police said.

A witness told KSWB-TV that she saw a man running and then firing a gun at several officers, who shot back.

There wasn’t any immediate word on his condition.

However, police radio traffic indicated the man was shot at least once in the stomach and was conscious and breathing when officers took him into custody, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.