California sexual assault suspect turned in by family member

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Southern California’s Chapman University was arrested Tuesday after he was turned in by a family member, police said.

The family member brought the 22-year-old man to the university Monday evening after seeing surveillance video of the suspect on TV, the Orange County Register reported.

School administrators contacted police and the man was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape.

A woman told police she was making a phone call in a campus courtyard last Friday when a man wearing a skeleton mask jumped out of a bush and punched her in the face.

The student fell to the ground and was assaulted but fought back and managed to fend off the attacker, police said. She was not seriously injured.

The suspect identified himself to investigators as the man seen in surveillance footage recorded the night of the attack, Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said. That footage shows a man walking by a nearby business a couple of blocks off campus.

The suspect was not a Chapman University student and had no prior known connection to the school or the victim, McMullin said.

He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, the newspaper reported.