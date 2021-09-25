6 wounded, 2 critically, at Southern California house party

WOODCREST, Calif. (AP) — Six people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting early Saturday at a large house party in Southern California, authorities said.

Deputies became aware of the incident in Woodcrest after hospitals alerted them to the six gunshot victims, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Four of the victims were stable and two were in critical condition, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It remained unclear how many shooters were involved or who they were, sheriff’s officials said. No arrests were immediately announced.

The ages of the victims are unknown, but many of the partygoers appeared to be in their late teens, according to the Times.