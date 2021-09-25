Fresno ordered to pay $1M to Uber driver hit by city bus

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno has been ordered to pay $1 million to an Uber driver who was rear-ended by a city bus six years ago.

A jury awarded the money on Tuesday to Reza Mohammadi, who had two back surgeries following the 2015 collision on State Route 41, the Fresno Bee reported.

City spokesperson Sontaya Rose told the newspaper she could not comment about “any details related to the case or verdict at this time.”

The city’s defense was that Mohammadi’s back had been already injured in unrelated crashes before the bus hit his car.

Jeremy Dobbins, Mohammadi’s attorney, argued that the collision with the bus severely exacerbated his client’s back problems. He suffers from chronic pain syndrome, Dobbins said.

Mohammadi, 51, continues to work as an Uber driver, the newspaper said.