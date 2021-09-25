Suspects at large after California train station shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities on Saturday are searching for suspects in a shooting at a Southern California train station that left four people wounded, three of them critically.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as they try to determine what led up to the shooting Friday night in Willowbrook.

Detectives are talking to a man who had a gun pointed at him during the incident, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the Transit Services Bureau of the sheriff’s department.

“We think he’s going to end up being a valuable witness,” Montenegro said Saturday.

Investigators are searching for “two, possibly three” suspects, he said.

Deputies called to the train station about 13 miles (20 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Montenegro said.

Three of the victims were listed in critical condition and the fourth had injuries that were not as severe. All were expected to survive, Montenegro said.

No arrests have been made.