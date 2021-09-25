4 shot near California train station, 2 suspects at large

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were shot — three of them critically wounded — near a Southern California train station on Friday night, authorities said. Two suspects remain at large.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the train station in the unincorporated community of Willowbrook, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, around 7:45 p.m. Friday following a report of an attack, according to Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the Transit Services Bureau of the sheriff’s department.

Deputies arrived to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Montenegro said. Three of the victims were initially listed in critical condition and the fourth had injuries that were not believed to be as severe.

No arrests have been made and authorities are looking at video from the station. Investigators did not immediately know if the shooting occurred at the station or onboard a train.

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press