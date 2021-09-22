LA jail guard accused of lying about sex with inmate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A guard at the federal jail in downtown Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of lying to investigators about having sex with an inmate, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury indictment charges Abel Concho, of East Los Angeles, with one count of making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

During interviews with investigators, Concho allegedly made a series of false statements, including that he “never” had sexual contact with the inmate who was under his care at the Metropolitan Detention Center from June 2010 to February 2011, the statement said.

Concho then falsely stated that he had sexual intercourse and engaged in oral sex with the victim just “once (or) twice” that he could recall, the indictment alleges.

Concho is also accused of smuggling a cellphone into the facility to the victim to take nude photographs for him.

According to the indictment, Concho was the target of a criminal investigation that he had sexual contact with multiple inmates at the jail, which houses a total of 635 male and female inmates.

If convicted of the charge in the indictment, Concho, 53, would face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.