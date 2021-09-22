Clear
California man suspected in double killing arrested in Iowa

By AP News

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (AP) — A southern California man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Long Beach has been arrested in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, federal officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said police arrested Joshua Wells, 29. of Long Beach, last week near a family member’s home in Windsor Heights, Iowa. Wells was wanted for the Sept. 4 shooting deaths of 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez.

Police in Long Beach have said officers who responded that evening to reports of a fight found the couple on the street and sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Honorato was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from sometime of altercation and said Wells did not know the victims.

Wells is being held on more than $6 million bail and is set to be extradited from Iowa to California in the coming days.

