California man convicted for role in Montana deputy’s death

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A California man who, along with his son, went on a “suicide mission” involving law enforcement officers, has been convicted for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy and for shots fired at two other officers during a pursuit.

Jurors deliberated for two hours before returning the verdict against Lloyd Barrus on Tuesday evening, The Montana Standard reported.

Barrus was found accountable to deliberate homicide in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore in May 2017 near Three Forks and accountable to two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son, Marshall Barrus, at two Butte-Silver Bow County officers’ vehicles during a pursuit.

Marshall Barrus, 38, was fatally injured in a shootout with officers after the pursuit that ended east of Missoula.

During the three-week trial in Butte, prosecutors said Lloyd and Marshall Barrus had talked about going on a “suicide mission” before passing Moore’s vehicle traveling 100 mph (161 mph) south of Townsend early on May 17, 2017, with the intention of drawing a pursuit.

Lloyd Barrus’ attorneys argued he had no control of, and thus no responsibility for, his son’s actions.