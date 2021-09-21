Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stabbing suspect killed by Signal Hill police officer

By AP News

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (AP) — A Signal Hill police officer shot and killed a man who attacked him with a knife Monday, authorities said.

At around 1 p.m., officers answered a report that a man had been stabbed at a grocery store in the city south of Los Angeles and the attacker had run off, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A police officer spotted someone matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop him but the man pulled a large knife and attacked the officer, who shot him, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer wasn’t injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing victim was wounded in his upper torso and was in fair condition at a hospital, authorities said.

“The relationship between the suspect and stabbing victim, if any, is unknown,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

However, the attack didn’t appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 