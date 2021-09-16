Car plunges from cliff near San Francisco, killing driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man was killed Wednesday when his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below.

Authorities, responding to a 911 call that a vehicle had gone over the cliff, found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

“Emergency personnel rappelled down the cliffside and the occupant was determined to be deceased,” said Kennedy, who estimated that the man’s body was about 45 feet (15 meters) away from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Authorities closed one lane of the scenic coastal stretch of Highway 1 where the crash occurred to accommodate emergency vehicles. The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.

Associated Press