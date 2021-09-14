Clear
81.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

FBI agent with task force shoots, kills person in Oakland

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An FBI agent shot and killed someone Monday afternoon while working with a task force that was serving an arrest warrant in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. as a U.S. Marshals Service task force that included the FBI agent was working in the neighborhood, according to the FBI’s San Francisco office, which said the person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The FBI agent wasn’t hurt.

The task force was serving a criminal arrest warrant, Oakland police tweeted.

The shooting was under investigation by the FBI and Oakland police but other details weren’t immediately released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 