FBI agent with task force shoots, kills person in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An FBI agent shot and killed someone Monday afternoon while working with a task force that was serving an arrest warrant in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. as a U.S. Marshals Service task force that included the FBI agent was working in the neighborhood, according to the FBI’s San Francisco office, which said the person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The FBI agent wasn’t hurt.

The task force was serving a criminal arrest warrant, Oakland police tweeted.

The shooting was under investigation by the FBI and Oakland police but other details weren’t immediately released.