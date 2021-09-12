2 fatally struck while arguing on Bay Area freeway lanes

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Two men were fatally struck on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway when they were standing in traffic lanes to argue about a crash, authorities said Sunday.

The men were behind the wheels of a Chevrolet Malibu and a Dodge Durango that collided on eastbound Interstate 80 in Berkeley around 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the men and a woman passenger got out of the cars, which were blocking two traffic lanes, to argue when they were struck by a Mini Cooper. The driver of the Cooper tried to swerve to avoid the vehicles but struck the men, the CHP said.

The woman was possibly struck by debris and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

