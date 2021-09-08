Clear
5 Marines hurt in Southern California highway rollover

By AP News

MENIFEE, Calif. (AP) — Five U.S. Marines were slightly injured Wednesday when their truck went off a Southern California highway, authorities said.

The truck was towing a trailer with an artillery gun when it went off Interstate 215 in Menifee in Riverside County at around 12:45 p.m., authorities said.

It rolled down an embankment and landed on its side, authorities said.

The Marines on board were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

The 30,000-pound Oshkosh truck was in a convoy and may have had a mechanical problem when it veered off the roadway, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

