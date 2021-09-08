Clear
4 injured when car crashes into Los Angeles homeless camp

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four men were hospitalized with injuries early Tuesday after a car crashed into a sidewalk homeless camp in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. west of downtown in the Koreatown area.

One person was taken to the hospital in moderate condition and three were in fair condition, authorities said.

A 65-year-old man was trapped under the white Dodge Dart but a couch on which he was sleeping at the time may have saved his life by holding up the car, KNBC-TV reported.

Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange says a special rescue truck was brought in to lift the vehicle off a person.

The other three injured men were inside the car but managed to get out on their own.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

