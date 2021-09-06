Parolee arrested in connection with woman killed in home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man released from custody in June with a pending auto theft case has been arrested in the killing of a Northern California woman found inside a burning home.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that Troy Davis, 51, was arrested late Saturday on a parole violation and is being held without bail on suspicion of murder, arson, burglary and sex assault.

Police say authorities were called to reports of a fire at a Sacramento home on Friday and found a 61-year-old woman dead inside.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name and said she and Davis did not know each other.

Davis has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. In June, he was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and released on his own recognizance. He did not show up for an arraignment on June 22.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately known if Davis had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.