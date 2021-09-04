Police kill man who shot at Southern California school bus

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — A man who shot at a Southern California school bus was shot and killed by police Friday after a chase, authorities said.

A patrolling Buena Park police officer saw a man in a vehicle shooting at the bus with a handgun at around 2 p.m., police said.

The driver and a student were in the bus but weren’t hurt, authorities said.

The suspect then drove away. After about a 10- to 15-minute chase, the driver smashed through a locked gate at the back of the Buena Park School District parking lot and hit a parked car before stopping, police said.

KTLA-TV showed police cars surrounding a white pickup truck in the lot.

Two police officers fired at the man, who died at the scene, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No officers were injured.

A gun was found at the scene, police said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released and investigators were trying to determine a motive for the school bus attack.