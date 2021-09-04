Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police kill man who shot at Southern California school bus

By AP News

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — A man who shot at a Southern California school bus was shot and killed by police Friday after a chase, authorities said.

A patrolling Buena Park police officer saw a man in a vehicle shooting at the bus with a handgun at around 2 p.m., police said.

The driver and a student were in the bus but weren’t hurt, authorities said.

The suspect then drove away. After about a 10- to 15-minute chase, the driver smashed through a locked gate at the back of the Buena Park School District parking lot and hit a parked car before stopping, police said.

KTLA-TV showed police cars surrounding a white pickup truck in the lot.

Two police officers fired at the man, who died at the scene, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No officers were injured.

A gun was found at the scene, police said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released and investigators were trying to determine a motive for the school bus attack.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 