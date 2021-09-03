Highway patrol: Multiple people shot on California freeway

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot in an SUV early Friday on a California freeway, highway patrol officials said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 280 in Daly City, California Highway Patrol told news outlets.

Officials didn’t immediately give an exact number of people wounded or their conditions.

Troopers later checked for evidence inside an SUV that came to a stop against a concrete wall on the highway’s shoulder. The vehicle’s windows appeared to have been shot out.

Southbound lanes on the freeway out of San Francisco were closed during the emergency response, but reopened in time for the morning commute.