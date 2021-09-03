Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Highway patrol: Multiple people shot on California freeway

By AP News

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot in an SUV early Friday on a California freeway, highway patrol officials said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 280 in Daly City, California Highway Patrol told news outlets.

Officials didn’t immediately give an exact number of people wounded or their conditions.

Troopers later checked for evidence inside an SUV that came to a stop against a concrete wall on the highway’s shoulder. The vehicle’s windows appeared to have been shot out.

Southbound lanes on the freeway out of San Francisco were closed during the emergency response, but reopened in time for the morning commute.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 