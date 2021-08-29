Suspect shoots at Sacramento deputies before surrendering

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting suspect opened fire on responding deputies and then holed up inside a Sacramento home for several hours before surrendering, authorities said.

Sacramento County deputies called to the home Saturday afternoon found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

While deputies were giving aid to the victim, the suspect began shooting at them, according to officials.

“Deputies were not hit and were able to make a tactical retreat without firing their weapons while evacuating the victim away from the scene,” the statement said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and sheriff’s negotiators spent more than three hours talking to him until he peacefully surrendered, officials said.

The gunshot victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Officials didn’t immediately say what the relationship is between the shooter and the victim. The investigation is continuing.