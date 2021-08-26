Shooter killed after wounding 2 on popular California pier

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a popular Southern California pier complex and wounded two people before police killed him, authorities said.

The shooting Wednesday night at the Redondo Beach Pier sent people running to get away and police tweeted that anyone inside a restaurant or other business should stay inside.

Numerous 911 calls reported “a lone suspect shooting at citizens” around 8:20 p.m., a police statement said.

“Officers responded to the emergency of the active shooter and an officer-involved shooting occurred with the suspect,” it said.

The shooter fled down a rock embankment toward the ocean waterline, where he was found dead, police said.

The gunfire created chaos.

“It was a stampede of people on the pier and we were all running in the same direction to get off the pier,” witness Patricia Shafik told KCBS-TV.

The assailant was armed with a handgun and a knife, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting local police.

The victims, a man and a boy, each had a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The wounds were described as non-life-threatening and the victims were in stable condition.

The landmark horseshoe-shaped pier has shops, restaurants, bars and expansive areas for fishing and sightseeing.