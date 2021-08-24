1 dead as dump truck plows into Anaheim apartment building

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A loaded dump truck veered off a Southern California freeway on Tuesday and slammed into two apartment buildings, killing a resident, authorities said.

The truck came down the off-ramp to State Route 57 in Anaheim and careened across a road shortly after 12:30 p.m., hitting several cars. It then plowed through the wall of a carport and through an apartment building before lodging in a second building, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person in the second building died at the scene.

News reports showed a gaping hole in the first apartment building and the truck buried in the other building.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, and a person in one of the cars was taken to a hospital for examination, the patrol said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the truck failed to stop or whether speed played a role in the wreck, according to the agency.

Patricia Johnson told KABC-TV that her apartment in one of the buildings was destroyed. Firefighters reunited her with her dog, Ears, and she wept as she held him.

“I was homeless before, and this is the first place I’ve been to on my own,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t homeless no more. And I had my dog. Me and the dog lived in the shelter. … And now we’re homeless again. But we’re together.”

The truck bore signage indicating it was owned by Pav-Kote Inc., a paving company in nearby Fullerton. An email seeking comment from the company wasn’t immediately returned.

Anaheim is 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.