California officer wounded in shootout walks out of hospital

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — One of two police officers shot while trying to arrest a gunman suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The San Bernardino SWAT officers killed the gunman during a shootout Wednesday in neighboring Highland east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The wounded officers were described as alert and able to talk when they were rushed to Yorba Linda University Medical Center.

One of them walked out of the hospital on Thursday, and appeared to be in good spirits, San Bernardino Police Sgt. Equino Thomas told the Sun newspaper. The other officer remained in treatment, and details about his recovery were not immediately available.

The suspect who died was identified as Ervin Olikong, 34, a gang member with a long criminal history that included assault and robbery who was wanted on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, Police Chief Eric McBride said Wednesday.

Olikong was the suspect in Tuesday’s wounding of a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy during a car chase.

The deputy, a four-year veteran, had superficial facial injuries and a possible shrapnel or gunshot wound to his arm, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was expected to make a full recovery.