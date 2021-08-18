4 wounded in Los Angeles shooting on road through marsh land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Playa del Rey area of Los Angeles, police said.

Two suspects, described as female and male, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, which was reported at 5:43 a.m., said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a department spokesperson.

One victim was taken to a hospital by firefighters and three other victims “self-transported” to a hospital, Lomeli said.

Two victims were in critical condition and two were in stable condition, she said.

The shooting scene was on a road that crosses the Ballona marsh between the beach neighborhoods of Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey.