Reno sets record for most 100-degree days in a year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno has set a record for the most times in a single year the temperature has reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius).

The record-high of 102 F (39 C) at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Monday was the 21st day this year the mercury has cleared the century mark.

The airport recorded 20 days of 100 F (38 C) or hotter in 2018. Monday’s high broke the old mark of 100 for the date set in 2001, the National Weather Service said.

South Lake Tahoe, California also set another record Monday when the high reached 91 (33 C). The previous record was 90 (32 C) in 2008.

It’s the 14th time since mid-June the resort town has tied or set a new high at the mountain lake on the Nevada line with an elevation of 6,237 feet (1,901 meters).

Scientists say climate change has made the western U.S. warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and it will keep making the weather more extreme as the Earth continues to warm.

U.S. weather officials announced Friday that July was the hottest month on Earth in 142 years of recordkeeping. At South Lake Tahoe, the average temperature was 5.5 degrees (3.1 C) hotter than normal in July.