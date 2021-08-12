Los Angeles deputy dragged by car fatally shoots suspect

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect who dragged him with his car along a roadway following a traffic stop, authorities said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene Wednesday in northwestern LA County. Authorities recovered a handgun near the man, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The deputy was treated at a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy pulled over the car around 12:15 p.m. on a road near Interstate 5 in Gorman, the department said.

The deputy had the driver get out of his vehicle and they were walking to the sheriff’s patrol car when the man ran away, authorities said.

As the man ran up an embankment, the deputy got in his patrol car, officials said. The man ran back to his vehicle, and then the deputy began to chase him on foot.

An altercation occurred at the door of the man’s vehicle, officials said, and the suspect drove away and dragged the deputy with him.

The man drove, crashing through a chain-link fence twice, and the deputy opened fire, fatally striking him, the department said.