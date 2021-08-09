Initial autopsy: No foul play in California jogger’s death

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — The death of a San Francisco Bay Area man whose body was found weeks after he went missing on a run in a regional park was not caused by foul play, authorities said Monday.

A preliminary autopsy on Philip Kreycik, 37, showed no signs of trauma, said Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

“We know there was no foul play. We can rule out that he was attacked by an animal,” Kelly told the East Bay Times.

A volunteer searcher found Kreycik’s body about a quarter of a mile from the trail that he had charted on a fitness app for his run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Kreycik left his Berkeley home the morning of July 10 and drove to the park for an hourlong run. When he didn’t return by the afternoon, his wife called authorities. That day temperatures in the area reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 Celsius).

Hundreds of volunteers and officials used drones, aircraft and off-road vehicles to look for weeks for the father of two young children.

A full autopsy report is not expected for several weeks, Kelly said. Toxicology tests also will be analyzed, but Kelly said the condition of Kreycik’s body could cause those to be inconclusive.

The body was discovered near a game trail, commonly used by wildlife such as deer, and under a tree on a ridge, a spot not readily visible from the sky or near the trail he was thought to be running on.

At a news conference last week, Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci, said investigators remain unsure about what happened.

“We think that he either became disoriented, some sort of heat-related issue, or maybe he got injured, or you know, there’s rattlesnakes up there,” Silacci said. “There’s a lot of different scenarios.”