Child dies, 3 hospitalized in Southern California house fire

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A child died and three other people were hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Southern California, authorities said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene of the blaze around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Moreno Valley, Southern California News Group reported.

The deputies pulled out two people trapped inside but were unable to save the child, said the city’s mayor, Yxstian Gutierrez.

Firefighters said a fourth victim also was found, but it wasn’t clear if that person was inside the house when deputies arrived.

The three survivors were hospitalized with serious injuries, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said. Four deputies suffered minor injuries.

Officials didn’t immediately provide the age or gender of the child.

“I cannot even imagine what the deputies, victims, and everyone at this incident went through,” Gutierrez said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.