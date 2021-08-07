Light Fog
California officer shot outside police station; suspect dies

By AP News

LA HABRA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot and a suspect killed Friday night in a shooting in front of a Southern California police station, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. and the suspect reportedly died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

Other details were not immediately released, including the identities of the officer and the suspect.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that they heard three to five gunshots and an officer shout “Drop the gun.”

La Habra is in Orange County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

