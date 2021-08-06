South Tahoe police arrest 2 suspects in 2019 killing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 killing of a 61-year-old South Lake Tahoe man and charged a woman accused of being an accessory to the murder after the fact.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed charge an open murder charge against 24-year-old Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez on Thursday in the Dec. 15, 2019 death of Jorge Campos.

South Lake Tahoe police also arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson on the accessory charge, capping a 20-month-long investigation into Campos death, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

Police didn’t originally suspect any foul play when they responded to a call Dec. 16, 2019 and found Campos dead in his home near U.S. Highway 50 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of the casino district in neighboring Stateline, Nevada.

But the Sacramento County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined later that week he had lost blood as a result of blunt force trauma.

Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe. It wasn’t clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed one.