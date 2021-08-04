Man charged in death of man stabbed, set on fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of stabbing and setting on fire a homeless man who later died at a hospital in Oakland has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Andre Weston, 58, was charged Tuesday in the killings of William Vann, who died of his injuries at a hospital on March 8, five days after Weston allegedly attacked him during an argument, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim, Vann, and the suspect, Weston, at which time Weston doused Vann with an accelerant, and then lit him on fire, ultimately causing his death,” Oakland Police detective Robert Hardy said.

According to a police probable cause statement filed in court, Weston was identified as a suspect in the March 3 attack “through video surveillance and witness statements.” Police allege he doused Vann with an accelerant and set him on fire as the two argued. The nature of the argument has not yet been made public, the East Bay Times reported.

Weston was arrested July 27 in San Francisco and is now in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on a no-bail hold, according to court records. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vann was homeless at the time and believed to have been living in his car, authorities said.

The complaint alleges that Weston has prior convictions for lewd act upon a child, failing to register as a sex offender, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment, assault, and dissuading a witness. He is expected to enter a plea at an Aug. 23 court hearing.