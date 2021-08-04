Racing suspected in California crash that killed 3, hurt 2

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and two were injured in a fiery crash involving several cars near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police are investigating whether street racing was involved in the wreck late Tuesday in Burbank.

At least three moving cars crashed into three parked cars, Burbank police said.

Three occupants of a Volkswagen were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after the car slammed into a power pole and caught fire , CBS 2 reported.

The driver of a Kia was also taken to a hospital, police said.

“Based on looking at the scene, the magnitude of the scene, I would say that speed was definitely a factor,” Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway told reporters. “But we’re gonna need more investigation to be done to determine whether or not there was racing vehicles involved, specifically.”

Investigators were also interviewing the driver and passenger of a Mercedes that crashed, the news station reported.