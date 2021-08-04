Man accused of leaving firebombs in LA subway station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving incendiary devices at a Los Angeles subway station, police and the FBI said Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday at the MacArthur Park Red Line station and was held without bail, NBC 4 reported.

Police said he had two replica handguns at the time of his arrest. The man could face multiple charges including possession of a destructive device and a parole violation.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

There was no evidence of a terrorism motive, authorities said.

The suspect is suspected of leaving three homemade devices containing liquid that had the odor of gasoline at the train station last Friday, the news station reported.