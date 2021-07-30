Suspect in Sparks killing arrested in Stockton, California

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was arrested in Stockton, California on an unrelated warrant has been charged with murder in the death of a woman this week in Sparks.

Sparks police said Friday they identified Jeremy Ray Johnson of Stockton as the prime suspect a day after 25-year-old Ana Marie Acevedo was found dead on Tuesday near U.S. Interstate 80 east of the Nugget hotel-casino.

Sparks detectives traveled to Stockton and interviewed Johnson, who was being held on an unrelated warrant. He was charged with the Sparks killing while in custody in California and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face charges.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.