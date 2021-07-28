Los Angeles passes measure limiting homeless encampments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have proliferated across the city.

Supporters billed it as a compassionate approach to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with nation’s second-largest homeless population. Critics say there aren’t enough shelter beds for every unhoused person and that the ordinance would criminalize living on the streets.

The measure passed 13-2 Wednesday on its second and final vote. It now heads to Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has previously said he would sign it.

Among other limits, the ordinance would ban sitting, lying, sleeping or storing personal property that blocks sidewalks, streets and bike lanes or near driveways, fire hydrants, schools, day care centers, libraries, homeless shelters and parks.

The rules wouldn’t be enforced in some locations until someone has turned down an offer of shelter and the council has passed a resolution placing that space off-limits, posting signs and giving two weeks’ notice. It could be enforced immediately if a person or tent is blocking handicap access guaranteed under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The measure replaces a more punitive anti-camping proposal that stalled in a committee. Under the ordinance approved, police would only get involved if there’s a crime, and people who resist leaving would be fined rather than arrested.