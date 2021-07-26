Los Angeles police kill man who held knife on relative

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police on Monday shot and killed a man they said held a woman relative at knifepoint after breaking into an apartment.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the West Los Angeles area after police received a 911 call from someone who said a woman was screaming in distress from another apartment, police said.

Arriving police saw a man in his 50s holding a “much older”” woman at knifepoint in the apartment, Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

At least one officer opened fire and the man died at the scene, police said.

The woman wasn’t injured.

The woman told investigators that the man didn’t live at the apartment but had broken in and was trying to force her to take him to another location, Aguilar said.

“The screaming heard was her protesting that,” Aguilar said.

The man and woman were related, authorities said, but their names and their exact relationship weren’t immediately released.