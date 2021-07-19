Mostly Cloudy
72.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robinhood sees valuation of up to $35 billion as public co.

By AP News
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020 photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Robinhood Financial will pay a $57 million fine and return another $12.6 million to thousands of its customers to settle accusations of a wide range of supervisory failures, such as hurting customers by giving them misleading information and improperly allowing some to make riskier trades. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Robinhood sees valuation of up to $35 billion as public co.

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the online brokerage that found itself embroiled in this year’s meme stock phenomenon, will seek to go public with a market valuation of up to $35 billion.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it wanted to price the 55 million shares in its initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.

Robinhood’s IPO will give investors a chance to own part of a fast-growing company that has rocked the traditionally staid brokerage business. Since its launch in 2014, Robinhood’s popularity has forced rivals to get rid of commissions and to offer apps that make trading easy and maybe even fun.

The California company will list on the Nasdaq under the “HOOD” ticker symbol.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 