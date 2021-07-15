Armed man detained entering garage of LA federal building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities detained a heavily armed man attempting to enter the parking garage of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said.

The man was stopped by security officers at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building who noticed a firearm in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle, the statement said.

Jim Goodwin, a spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, told the Los Angeles Times the man was detained shortly after 9:30 a.m. Goodwin could not immediately provide information about his identity.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings across the country, is investigating the incident, the newspaper said.