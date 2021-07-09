Man accused of kidnapping 6-year-old boy in California

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 6-year-old child in Southern California this week, authorities said. The boy was released when bystanders intervened.

The child was standing outside a market with family friends Monday evening in the city of Placentia in Orange County while his mother shopped inside, police said.

The man, later identified as Michael Foley, parked his vehicle across the street from the market and ran toward the boy, police said. He picked up the child and began carrying him toward the vehicle.

Bystanders began yelling at Foley, who then kissed the child’s cheek and said, “I love you, baby,” and put him down and drove off, police said.

Surveillance video helped authorities identify Foley, who was arrested Tuesday. Foley is not related to the boy or his mother, police said.

Foley remained in jail on Friday on $100,000 bail, according to inmate records. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Placentia is located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.