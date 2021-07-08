Lake Havasu City man missing since June 19 found dead

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City man who has been missing since June 19 has been found dead in southwestern Mohave County, authorities said.

The family of 62-year-old William Michael Lewis called the county Sheriff’s Office last Thursday to report finding his vehicle parked at a scenic overlook south of Lake Havasu City.

Search and rescue teams began scouring the remote desert area Thursday evening. Lewis’ body was found Saturday near the Colorado River.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t release any other information, such as a possible cause of death.

Lake Havasu City is near the Arizona-California border about 190 miles (305 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.