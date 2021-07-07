Clear
Brightline buys station site in Las Vegas for new rail line

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) —

A 110-acre (44.5 hectare) property at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip has been purchased to be the site for a terminal station for a planned new high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Brightline Holdings announced the purchase on Tuesday without announcing the price, but local news outlets reported that Clark County records indicated that the purchase by the holding company for Brightline West closed Thursday for $140 million.

The site is on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard across from Premium Outlets South mall and near McCarran International Airport.

Company officials have Brightline West trains would carry up to 500 passengers at speeds up to 200 mph (322 kph) on the planned route between Las Vegas and Victorville, California.

The project has been delayed over the years and was most recently delayed because of the pandemic.

Brightline’s sister company in Florida operates a line between Miami and West Palm Beach and is building an extension to Orlando.

